Raptor Squad seizes 20 kilograms of methylamphetamine during vehicle stop at Nabiac

Updated April 18 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
During the search of a Bankstown residence officers located and seized about $138,000 cash, a luxury watch, and drug paraphernalia. Picture NSW Police Media.
Raptor Squad officers seized 20 kilograms of methylamphetamine during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Nabiac last night, Monday, April 17.

