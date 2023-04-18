Raptor Squad officers seized 20 kilograms of methylamphetamine during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Nabiac last night, Monday, April 17.
Last month, detectives from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad and officers from the Queensland Police Service began an investigation into a cross-border drug syndicate transporting prohibited drugs interstate.
Following inquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested by Queensland Police during a vehicle stop on Tuesday April 4.
He was charged and remains before the courts.
As part of ongoing investigations, officers from the Raptor Squad and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe on the Pacific Highway at Nabiac about 10.30pm Monday night.
During a search of the vehicle, police allege they located three bags containing approximately 20 kilograms of a crystallised substance, believed to be methylamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of about $30 million.
The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station.
A search warrant was later executed at a unit on Marshall Street, Bankstown, with the assistance of the South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad.
During the search, officers allegedly located and seized about $138,000 cash, a luxury watch, and drug paraphernalia.
The man has been charged with two counts of supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, and one count of knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and appeared at Taree Local Court today, Tuesday, April 18 where he was formally bail refused to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, June 21.
Anyone with information about organised criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
