Unfortunately the opposition skip turned one of his own short bowls just one roll, and this was enough to get fourth shot after an umpire's measure. A win on two rinks, but a loss by just one shot, 47-48. The second game was against Zone 3 and Zone 11 had two rink wins and a 50-46 win. Game three saw us up against Zone 6, and Zone 11 came away with 3 rink wins, and a 60-40 shot margin.