A ONE shot loss to Zone 10 in the opening game proved crucial for Zone 11 in the veteran inter-zone bowls championships at Merrylands.
Zone 11 played zones 10, 3 and 6 in their section.
First game against Zone 10 proved to be a cliff hanger, and in the long run, very crucial. Needing 4 shots on the last end to draw the match, Kevin Robinson was holding 2, and with his last bowl trailed the jack to make the required 4 shots.
Unfortunately the opposition skip turned one of his own short bowls just one roll, and this was enough to get fourth shot after an umpire's measure. A win on two rinks, but a loss by just one shot, 47-48. The second game was against Zone 3 and Zone 11 had two rink wins and a 50-46 win. Game three saw us up against Zone 6, and Zone 11 came away with 3 rink wins, and a 60-40 shot margin.
Zone 10 progressed after winning all three of their games. The 1 shot loss against them in the first game turned out to be crucial. On the bright side Zone 11 came away with 7 rinks wins from 9 games, which I imagine the selectors will take some solace from.
