Zone 11 singles championships decided

By Noel James
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Heath Maguire from the Forster club is the Zone 11 singles champion
FORSTER bowler Heath Maguire is the Zone 11 open singles champion after his win over Greg Harris from Tuncurry Beach in the final.

