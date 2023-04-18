FORSTER bowler Heath Maguire is the Zone 11 open singles champion after his win over Greg Harris from Tuncurry Beach in the final.
The first semi-final it was an all-Tuncurry Beach clash between Greg Harrison and Steve Harris. Even though Greg trailed 7-8, he proved to be too consistent and powered away from then on to record a 25-15 victory.
The second semi saw Heath Maguire receive a w/o from Les Morrison (Taree Leagues).
The final was a clash between the two local rivals of Tuncurry Beach (Greg Harrison) and Forster (Heath Maguire). Greg began this game confidently by winning four of the first five ends to gain a 7-2 lead, and several ends later was still leading 10-6. Heath then blew the game apart winning six ends straight, and scoring 15 shots to open up a massive 21-10 margin.
Greg tried to right the ship, but could only score on one more end. Heath was not going to let this get away, and won the last three ends to run out a decisive 25-12 winner.
SENIORS
THE first semi saw the veteran George McCartney (Sporties) up against Terrence Rowe (Forster). While George had his head in front just about all the way, there was never a lot in it, and only led by 3 shots at 17-14. George then just chipped away, scoring 8 singles to 1 to run pout a 25-15 winner.
The second semi between Grant McKirdy (Sporties) and Errol Ruprecht (Club West) was much more dramatic. This was a very good game, and although Grant was in front all the way, Errol was never far behind. All of the drama was in the last 8 ends, and it began with Grant holding a 20-15 lead, but Errol grabbed a maximum 4 shots to only trail by 1. Singles were being exchanged and Grant found himself on the springboard with a 22-20 lead. Errol the grabbed a 3 to gain the lead at 23-22. Anyone could win with one good end. Errol, after playing three shockers, found himself down 3 and game, with just his last bowl to play. He played it superbly to draw the shot, and now he only needed the one to go out himself.
He gained that on the next end for a 25-22 win.
The final saw Errol absolutely shoot out of the blocks to lead 11-0, and then 15-2. It was going to take a massive comeback from George to make a game of it. George did try hard, and a one stage won six ends running, but the gap was too large, and Errol ran out a deserved 25-12 winner.
RESERVE
ROBERT Piper (Club West) and Col Campbell (Sporties) met in the first semi. This was a close game for quite a while, and a one stage the scored were 13-13. Col just proved too strong over the closing stages to win 25-18.
The second semi was between Phil Swalwell (Tuncurry Beach) and Peter Hooper (Old Bar). The first 10 ends saw the score locked up at 10 apiece. Phil then gradually eased away for a decisive break, from which he was never headed, and finished up winning 25-18.
The final saw Phil begin well, scoring four three in the first nine ends to open up a 14-5 lead. Col kept plugging away, but whenever he looked like making inroads into the score, he dropped another multiple, and Phil skipped away again. Col did reduce the margin, and actually won more ends in the game, but Phil's ability to make the big scores proved decisive, and he finished a 25-20 winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.