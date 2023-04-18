The second semi between Grant McKirdy (Sporties) and Errol Ruprecht (Club West) was much more dramatic. This was a very good game, and although Grant was in front all the way, Errol was never far behind. All of the drama was in the last 8 ends, and it began with Grant holding a 20-15 lead, but Errol grabbed a maximum 4 shots to only trail by 1. Singles were being exchanged and Grant found himself on the springboard with a 22-20 lead. Errol the grabbed a 3 to gain the lead at 23-22. Anyone could win with one good end. Errol, after playing three shockers, found himself down 3 and game, with just his last bowl to play. He played it superbly to draw the shot, and now he only needed the one to go out himself.

