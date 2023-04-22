Sanctuary a cradle for bettong and potoroo joeys born wild

Aussie Ark's Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary is a cradle of life with joeys of varying species being born in the sanctuary.
The conservation organisation has conducted its first trapping session of 2023, specifically targeting its most recently released macropod species of 2022. These include rufous bettongs, long-nosed potoroos and parma wallabies.
What they discovered is the first ever confirmed bettong joeys and potoroo joeys born "wild and free" in the sanctuary!
These two macropod species are endangered and face extinction. Many Australians don't even know they exist.
Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid said the discovery of these precious joeys was an "amazing highlight" of the trapping session.
"It's proof our animals are successfully adapted to their 'wild life'," Mr Reid said.
"They are finding food and shelter on their own, creating dens, and pairing up to breed. It's as good as it gets, and we couldn't be happier."
Over five nights 60 traps were deployed throughout the 400-hectare sanctuary, baited with carrots, sweet potato, and peanut butter. Aussie Ark reports 72 individuals captured and processed over that period, which is a record.
Each animal is microchip scanned or given a microchip and name if never caught before, then weighed, health-checked and pouch-checked prior to release. All this information is collected in a database for ongoing management.
"I'm so proud of what Aussie Ark is doing for our threatened and endangered species," Mr Reid said.
"It's the kind of measurable conservation work this planet needs."
Head to aussieark.org.au to support Aussie Ark continue their successful breeding and re-wilding program in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.