This Anzac Day, Taree RSL Sub-branch will join the nation in honouring those who served and those who paid the ultimate sacrificed in a day of community togetherness.
The commemoration begins with the traditional dawn service to be held at the War Memorial Clock in Taree's Fotheringham Park commencing at 5.45am.
The Taree RSL recommends that participants arrive from 5.30am.
The Gunfire breakfast will be held at Club Taree from 7am and breakfast is open to everyone to enjoy camaraderie with the veteran community. The breakfast is arranged and sponsored by Club Taree.
The main Anzac march will start at 10am with participants stepping off from Macquarie Street and proceeding along Victoria Street to Pulteney Street to disperse on the river side of Fotheringham Park, in readiness for the main commemoration service at the war memorial at 10.30am.
All ex-servicemen and women, current serving, schools, family and friends are encouraged to attend this year's event.
This is a community event which will include a RAAF fly-past, wreath laying and music by the Club Taree Community Band.
On the day there will be wreaths laid by representatives of Taree RSL-Sub branch, Club Taree, federal member for Lyne, MidCoast Council, Manning Great Lakes Command NSW Police, 317 Squadron Air Force Cadets, Manning Suicide Prevention Network, Mayo Private Hospital, Valley Industries, NSW Rural Fire Service, Manning Valley Netball Association, Chatham High School, Taree High, St Clare's High School, Manning Valley Anglican College, MidCoast Christian College, Taree West Public School, Tinonee Public School, Chatham Public School, St Josephs Primary School, Taree Public School.
