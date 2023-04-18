Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

More than 20 Hunter, Central Coast and Taree aged care homes on the non-compliance register

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
April 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 20 Hunter aged care facilities feature in the latest Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's non-compliance register.
More than 20 Hunter aged care facilities feature in the latest Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's non-compliance register.

HUNTER nursing home residents are continuing to suffer the effects of a broken industry, from instances of neglect to the serious mismanagement of medical issues and pain relief, detailed in published reports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.