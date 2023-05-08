If you're at Taree City Central shopping centre on Wednesday, May 11, keep an eye out for two women from the Taree VIEW Club.
They will be there from 9am to 2pm selling raffle tickets to win a full set of quality queen sized bed linen. That includes not only a Hotel Savoy sheet set, but a duvet cover and mattress protector as well.
Funds raised by the raffle go toward The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, and the raffle will be drawn at VIEW's 56th birthday celebrations on June 27.
VIEW member Pattie Hogan says she is passionate about the Learning for Life program.
The club supports six students, but Pattie explains they aren't local students, for reasons of privacy. As well as support for education, the club also sends birthday and Christmas cards and vouchers to those six students, but they only know the students' first names, and everything is distributed by The Smith Family.
VIEW also raises funds to help out The Smith Family locally, as coordinator Heidi Prowse knows what is needed.
Although Pattie says she's not entirely sure about the statistics, she believes VIEW clubs from outside the area support around 130 students in the Manning. And it's not only those students receiving direct help from other clubs.
"I think [Heidi] told me when I had a meeting with her a couple of weeks ago, they've got over 600 students here in the town, supporting them for homework, clubs, reading things, stuff like that," Pattie said.
"We have some incredible stories now where students that we started with in kindy [are now] through university. It's fabulous. And I think that's a game changer - that there's a generation now whose parents probably never got to even get through high school. Now they've got kids through university and doing great things."
To learn more about the Learning for Life program visit www.thesmithfamily.com.au/programs/learning-for-life.
