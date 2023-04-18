Two new exhibitions, Balancing on the Horizon and Regional Futures: Box of Possibilities were officially opened at the Manning Regional Art Gallery recently.
Both exhibitions are on show until Saturday, May 13.
Balancing on the Horizon artist Alex Thorby will be at the gallery on the closing date for two events.
From 8.45am to 12.30pm Alex will be holding a plein air workshop, "exploring the picturesque surrounds on the banks of the Manning River in Taree". Go to mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events-News-Listings/Gallery-Events/PLEIN-AIR-workshop-with-Alex-Thorby for more information.
At 2pm Alex will be giving a free floor talk at the gallery, to discuss her inspiration, research and ideas on her current exhibition, Balancing the Horizon.
The Manning Regional Art Gallery is at 12 Macquarie Street Taree. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
