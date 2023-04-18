Oxley Street at Chatham will be closed to traffic for several days while MidCoast Council upgrades the road and footpath.
The work, at the intersection of Oxley Street, between Milligan Street and Chatham Avenue, will begin on Thursday, April 27 and should be completed by Friday, May 5, weather permitting.
The road will be closed during business hours on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 as well as Monday May 1, Thursday May 4 and Friday May 5. Road users will need to take a minor detour.
MidCoast Council is working directly with affected businesses to reduce the impact of these works.
Residents will be able to access their properties, but will not be able to park on this section of Oxley Street during the work.
These works will provide improved road and footpath safety.
