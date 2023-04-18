Manning River Times
MidCoast Council to commence roadworks at Oxley Street, Chatham

April 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Oxley Street at Chatham. Picture supplied
Oxley Street at Chatham. Picture supplied

Oxley Street at Chatham will be closed to traffic for several days while MidCoast Council upgrades the road and footpath.

Local News

