HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members won 10 gold medals at the Clever Care PANSW State Championships played in Sydney.
The club was represented by 17 players along with volunteers.
Players also won five silver medal and 10 bronze while three recorded fourth placings.
More than 300 players from Queensland, Victoria and NSW aged from 16 to 79 took part in the event.
Successful Hallidays Point players were Lorraine Barr 2 gold 1 silver, Louisa Mortimer 2 gold 1 bronze, Tony Wasson 2 gold, Jen Taylor bronze, Vicky Hall 2 gold, silver, Dennis Reaves gold, bronze, Geoff Mortimer gold, bronze, Phil Dawson gold, Kerry-Anne Casserley silver, bronze, Janet Thatcher silver, Dave Casserley 2 bronze, Ann Ryall bronze, Elizabeth Yager 2 bronze, Sheila Capperauld 4th, Paul Boniface 2 4ths.
Club members volunteered at the NSW Open, taking on a variety of roles from set up on Thursday evening until the end of the tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Hallidays Point Pickleball Club has a high profile, thanks to the players and volunteers.
