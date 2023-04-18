Manning River Times
Success for Halliday Pickleball Club at NSW Open

Updated April 18 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:00am
Geoff Mortimer Louisa Mortimer Phil Dawson were among Hallidays Point Pickleball Club's medal winners at the NSW Open played in Sydney.
HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members won 10 gold medals at the Clever Care PANSW State Championships played in Sydney.

