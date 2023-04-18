Council staff numbers hover just under 900

One hundred and seventy eight full-time workers employed by MidCoast Council left the organisation in 2022.
This information was shared with councillors by corporate services director, Steve Embry at this week's April monthly ordinary meeting following a question with notice from Cr Peter Epov.
Before the start of the meeting Cr Epov asked what was the full-time equivalent figure for employees at March 31 2023.
Cr Epov also inquired about how many staff (and the percentage) have left- and/or were in the process of leaving - council in the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
"Council's full time equivalent employees as at March 31, 2023 was 890.9," Mr Embry said.
"Over 2022, 178 staff or 18.9 per cent (excluding casuals) separated from the organisation."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.