Taree Probus Club looks forward to a year of activities

By Alan Green
April 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Taree Probus Club president Dr Grace Maano presents incoming Taree Probus Club president the collar of office. Picture supplied.
Taree Probus Club recently held their annual general meeting, with invited guests including president of Taree Rotary Club Dr Grace Maano, supported by 2024 president elect of Taree Rotary Mrs Di Woollard.

