Taree Probus Club looks forward to a year of activities

Taree Probus Club recently held their annual general meeting, with invited guests including president of Taree Rotary Club Dr Grace Maano, supported by 2024 president elect of Taree Rotary Mrs Di Woollard.
During the meeting annual reports were presented by committee members, all revealing an interesting year of activities and guest speakers.
Seven new members were inducted through the year, which was pleasing to see. Membership officer Terry Britten reported he had visited Norrie Spicer at his nursing home, and presented him with his long service certificate for his 33 years of service. A RAN (reached age 90) certificate was presented to Anthony Holland, noting his 27years of membership, and an OBE certificate to Alan Green, an active member since 2011.
Our activities officer, Graeme Drury, in his report thanked members for their support of events, morning teas and lunch gatherings.
Note our next activity will be a visit and barbecue lunch at Tony and Connie Gates' garden on Thursday, April 27. Wives and partners are invited to join with us for this outing.
The meeting was advised the next guest speaker will be Mr David Freeman and that completed the general meeting.
After a short break the AGM began with president Alan declaring all positions vacant, and calling on Grace Maano to induct the new committee for 2023-2024 year. Grace gave a short outline of Taree Rotary activities highlighting their recent Harmony Day barbecue at a members home, and thanked Probus for her invite to the day's meeting.
Grace recieved the collar of office from the president, and announced the positions filled for 2023-2024 as follows: president Alan Green, secretary Tony Gates, treasurer Ken Minto, welfare officer Graham McMorine, membership officer Terry Britten, bulletin editor Don Sheather, program coordinater Jack May, publicity officer Alan Green, activities coordinator Graeme Drury, and assistant activities Peter Baker, and committee member John Ward.
Grace then called for nominations from the floor for vice president and committee man. There being no volunteers, these positions remain vacant.
The incoming committee were congratulated and Grace presented Alan with the president's collar of office.
Ian Ferguson and John ward were introduced as our raffle ticket sellers. Procedural motions were read by Peter and passed, the meeting closed, some jokes were read and Max Lambert read a poem, before Grace and Di and members came together for lunch in the Club bistro.
We look forward to another year of interesting and varied activities and guest speakers.
Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at Taree Railway Institute Bowling club from 9.30am. to 12pm, and following the gates garden visit, we head to North Haven for our annual week away, May 1-5.
New members would be most welcome to join our group and experience what Probus has to offer in fun and fellowship. Any retired men interested can phone president Alan on 6553 9298 or secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.