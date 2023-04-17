MID Coast are facing a goal keeper shortage as they prepare for next Sunday's Northern NSW Premier League Women's football game against New Lambton in Newcastle.
This follows the 10-0 hammering by an impressive Maitland side at Maitland.
Due to injuries captain-coach Emma Stanbury had to fill-in as keeper deep into the clash. Stanbury then sustained a corked leg and will be battling to be fit for this weekend.
"It's one of the most painful corks I've had in my football career,'' Stanbury said.
"I'm struggling to walk at the moment.''
The Middies were competitive for much of the first half, however, conceded a goal following a defensive lapse then two more from corners to be down 3-0 at the break.
"It was really poor defence from us in set pieces,'' Stanbury said.
"Then in the second half our backup keeper to our keeper was injured, so I ended up going in goals.
"And from there it all went to s..t. It was very frustrating.''
Sophie Gallagher and Emily Franklin both tried hard for Mid Coast.
Stanbury said the Middies will have a number of injury concerns going into next weekend's encounter.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
