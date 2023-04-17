Forster man faces court

A 27-year-old Forster man has been charged with drug, prohibited weapon and resisting police offences and will appear in Taree Local Court today, Monday April 17.
Yesterday morning, Sunday, April 16 police were patrolling The Southern Parkway, Forster when they pulled over a man, as a result of information they had received.
During a search of the vehicle officers located a grey nine centimetre bladed 'sheath' knife in his shorts and a satchel bag containing a number of resealable bags with each containing amounts of crystalised substance, believed to be Methylamphetamine, a number of mobile phones and scales.
During the search the driver resisted police and was secured on the ground and placed in handcuffs.
He also failed to submit to a oral fluid test and was taken back to Forster Police Station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, possess a prohibited weapon, resisting police, fail to submit to oral fluid test and possess a prohibited weapon without a permit.
He was refused bail.
