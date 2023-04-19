An Anzac Sunday service will be held this Sunday, April 23, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar commencing at 11am.
This is an annual event in Old Bar. In addition to the normal holy eucharist held that day, members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will be in attendance and an RSL tribute will be conducted. Everyone is welcome. Full size medals should be worn.
The dawn service will be held at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall at 5.30am. Veteran marchers form up near the Clerke Street intersection at 5.20am. Marshalls will be in place to assist the public. The public will not be permitted to assemble on the streets.
There will be a breakfast for veterans and the public after the service. If you require a chair, please bring one with you.
For the main Anzac Day service, marchers will assemble between 11.30 and 11.45am at the entrance of Lani's on the Beach Caravan Park. The march will proceed along Ungala Road at 1200hrs. Those viewing the march, are asked to line up along Ungala Road.
A full Anzac Day service will be held on the lawn behind the Taree Old Bar Surf Club (same as last year) from 12.10pm including a wreath laying ceremony.
The Taree-Old Bar SLSC will be providing a barbecue nearby, so give them some support.
The Field of Remembrance has grown to approximately 300 crosses and will be displayed on the day.
Currently in recess for the school holidays, Craft at Old Bar will resume on Wednesday, May 3 at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, at 11am.
Our workshop for the day involves the sewing of hexagons. It is possible to use these for all manner of things around the home including coasters, place mats, table centre or runners, etc. You are limited only by your imagination.
Wanting further information? Please ring 0415 785 608.
The organisers of the recent fundraiser at Club Old Bar are thrilled at the support they received from the community. Our fantastic businesses in Old Bar, Taree and even Port Macquarie donated a wide variety of items for both the raffle and auction i.e. vouchers, accommodation packages, and a huge variety of items for the raffle and auction table.
The arrival of the Easter Bunny in the fire engine was very well received by the children.
Thanks to children's activity sponsors, the people who both purchased raffle tickets as well as making bids on the auction items. Thanks also to the wonderful club and staff and the volunteers who worked throughout the day.
Prior to the April 9 event, two loads of food, bathroom and cleaning products and new clothing had already been distributed to the Samaritans with our local Coles Supermarket also contributing
