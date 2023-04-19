Manning River Times
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 10:00am
The Field of Remembrance has grown to approximately 300 crosses and will be displayed on the day. Scott Calvin picture
An Anzac Sunday service will be held this Sunday, April 23, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar commencing at 11am.

