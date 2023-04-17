The newly formed MidCoast Koala Reference Group is inviting landowners to include corridors of koala habitat on their properties.
Speaking at the MidCoast Council April monthly ordinary meeting, group member and councillor, Dheera Smith asked property owners to consider adding koala habitat to their mix of farming.
"It is the private sector which is now going to be asked by our council to help this koala reference group study and protect koalas right through the LGA," Cr Smith said.
The MidCoast Koala Reference Group has been set up to help implement the MidCoast Regional Partnership (MRP) Project, which is being funded by the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) under the NSW Koala Strategy.
The group's objective is to encourage conservation and management of natural vegetation that provide habitat for koalas, ensure a permanent free-living population and to reverse the declining koala population.
"This is an outstanding group of community members who have nominated and been selected and I look forward to a very productive set of outcomes," Peter Epov said after moving the motion.
The group's role will be to recruit a koala project officer for a four year term to assist council deliver local conservation actions and prepare mapping to identify strategically important koala habitat areas in the Mid Coast.
This information will be put together for a draft Koala Plan of Management for the MidCoast LGA.
"The MidCoast Koala Reference Group's objective is to encourage the proper conservation and management of areas of natural vegetation that provide habitat for koalas, to ensure a permanent free-living population over their present range and to reverse the current trend of koala population decline," governance liaison and projects co-ordinator, Donna Hudson reported to councillors.
Council received 14 nominations for the group, who were interviewed by mayor, Claire Pontin, Cr Smith and liveable communities director, Paul De Szell.
Membership includes two councillors, two representatives from the Department of Planning and Environment biodiversity and conservation division, National Parks and Wildlife Service, NSW Forestry Corporation, Crown Lands, Hunter Local Land Services, indigenous groups and eight community representatives.
"Community based reference groups form an important part of our interaction with community members and key stakeholders," Ms Hudson said.
"These reference groups are also one of the ways that can help council deliver on the outcomes identified in the Community Strategic Plan and Delivery Program / Operational Plan."
Cr Kathryn Stinson congratulated and thanked members of the community who put their names forward for the committee.
"How wonderful was it so many people put their hand up and wanted to be on this committee," Cr Stinson said.
"Unfortunately there wasn't a spot for everyone," she said.
"The committee are all very enthusiastic about koala conservation."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
