Bazaar connecting Bobin community

The Bobin community welcomed guests from across the district at the Bobin Bazaar at the weekend.
What is the Bobin Bazaar? The bazaar is a combination of garage sale, market day, car boot sale and swap meet. If you make something, grow something, have spare items to sell off, then grab a stall at the bazaar. We have plenty of room in our car boot sale section.
Other markets coming up: Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, April 22 from 8am; Old Bar Community Markets, Old Bar Reserve, April 23 from 8am; Nabiac Farmers Markets, Nabiac Showground, Saturday April 29, 8am; Aussie Night Markets, Forster sporting complex, Saturday, April 29 at 4pm; Pacific Palms Markets, Pacific Palms Community Centre, Sunday, April 30 at 8am; Manning Made Artisan Fair at Taree PCYC, Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7; Taree High P and C market, Taree High, Saturday May 6, 8am.
