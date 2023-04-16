UPDATE: Sunday, April 16
NSW SES Camden Haven Unit has confirmed that Frank Fowler has been found alive, after failing to return from a bushwalk on North Brother Mountain on Saturday, April 15.
A multi-agency search resumed at 8.00am Sunday, April 16, with the assistance of the Police Dog Squad, police trail bikes and Polair.
Just before 2.30pm, one of the missing man's family members located him in dense bushland on the south-eastern side of the North Brother Mountain.
Due to the steep terrain, he was winched from the scene by POLAIR to a waiting ambulance in Laurieton where he was assessed by NSW Ambulance Paramedics.
He had sustained only minor scratches and dehydration.
Police would like to thank all agencies, the public and the media for their help achieving a successful outcome.
EARLIER:
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's Mid North Coast.
Frank Fowler, aged 76, was last seen at North Brother Mountain, Laurieton, about 2pm on Saturday, April 15.
Police and emergency services were notified around 6.30pm when he did not return home and could not be located.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District commenced a search of the area with the assistance of the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS), Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance and PolAir.
Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said Mr Fowler, who "knows the area well", sent a text before his phone stopped transmitting on Saturday afternoon.
"He was able to send one message, which allowed us to narrow down the search area," Ch. Insp. Aldridge said.
"That area is very dense and most of the search has to be done on foot."
Emergency services will continue the search into the evening.
Police and family members hold serious concerns for Frank's welfare due to his age and medical conditions.
Frank is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm to 175cm tall, of medium build, with grey hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a green T-shirt.
Frank is believed to be in the North Brother Mountain area but frequents the Laurieton area as well.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts, or who may have seen Frank, is urged to call Mid North Coast Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
