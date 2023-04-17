OLD Bar Pirates enjoyed their best season in Group Three Rugby League last year in nearly a decade.
The Pirates were grand finalists in first grade, with the game played at Old Bar for the first time.
Co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said this season's roster is better than the 2022 squad.
"I think we're stronger allround,'' Worboys said as the Pirates rounded off preparation for the 2023 campaign with a trial game against Gloucester at Gloucester.
The Pirates played four trials, taking on Central Newcastle and Muwsellbrook at home before heading to Byron Bay and then Gloucester. Worboys said the club came through relatively unscathed and will be just about at full strength for the season-opener against Wauchope on Saturday, April 29.
Worboys said a number of players who hadn't had much game time had a run against the Magpies along with the club's contingent from New Guinea.
Troy Clarke returns to the club this season after a stint at Taree City and he was strong in the middle.
Worboys and co-coach Mick Henry will now settle on the side to tackle Wauchope.
"That's going to give us a few headaches,'' Worboys said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.