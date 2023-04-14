Distribution of preferences for Myall Lakes electorate released

The NSW Electoral Commission's distribution of preferences for the NSW 2023 election have been released.
Tanya Thompson retained the seat for the NSW Nationals with a primary vote of 47.09 per cent, and two party candidate preferred vote of 65.8 per cent.
"The official distribution of preferences were called at 2pm in the NSWEC Myall Lakes Electoral Office and I am extremely honoured to be elected as the Member for Myall Lakes," Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson said.
"I will proudly serve the people of the Myall Lakes and advocate for them and their interests with the dedication, energy and enthusiasm they deserve from their local MP.
"I'm grateful to the Myall Lakes community for their support - I will always work hard for them and be their voice in Macquarie Street.
"Working together we can help the Myall Lakes to reach its full potential as a thriving and prosperous regional community.
"I will identify opportunities to improve our electorate and continue to fight to ensure the Myall Lakes receives its fair share of funding from the NSW government," Mrs Thompson said.
