WHO doesn't enjoy a sporting comeback story?
For the Old Bar Clams will defy some considerable odds in a couple of weeks when they return to the Lower North Coast Rugby Union competition.
The Clams have a history stretching back to 1981 when the club joined a Mid North Coast competition that the previous year was contested by just three clubs. Old Bar enjoyed a measure of success, winning a couple of comps in what was a competitive premiership, however, the code hit troubled waters in the mid-1990s, forcing an amalgamation with the Taree Bulldogs to form the Manning River Ratz.
A few years later the Clams reformed and to cut a longish story short, were among the foundation clubs in the Lower North Coast competition in 2008.
The first few years were productive, the Clams winning the premiership in 2009 and 2011 and with Forster Tuncurry proved to be the dominant force. However, after making the grand final in 2012 things went backwards at a rapid rate. After a tough 2021 season the Clams opted not to play in 2022 and obituaries were being penned for the club.
However, hard work in the off-season by a committee led by a newcomer to the area, Ian Crothers has resulted in the Clams fielding a team for the new season to start on Saturday, April 29.
"Clams are back on the menu,'' is the club's slogan. Old Bar had a full side plus bench players for a trial game against Bowraville a few weeks back and they're entering the season full of optimism. Captain, Phil Koch, assures they'll be competitive.
In an era when many sporting teams in country areas are struggling, it's good to get some positive news.
Mick McDonald
Senior journalist
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.