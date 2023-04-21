Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Old Bar Clams back in Lower North Coast Rugby

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Koch makes a run for Old Bar during a match in the 2021 season. The Clams return to the Lower North Coast competition this year.
Phil Koch makes a run for Old Bar during a match in the 2021 season. The Clams return to the Lower North Coast competition this year.

OLD Bar Clams haven't been given any favours with the draw for the club's comeback game to Lower North Coast Rugby on Saturday, April 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.