OLD Bar Clams haven't been given any favours with the draw for the club's comeback game to Lower North Coast Rugby on Saturday, April 29.
The Clams return to the fold this season after sitting out 2022 citing a lack of players. However, the club's motto for 2023 is 'Clams are back on the menu.'
The opening game will be a challenge when the Clams tackle defending premiers, Wallamba, at Nabiac.
"We have to play them eventually,'' captain Phil Koch said.
"The Bulls will be a big test for us though.''
Koch said around 20 players have regularly attended training sessions. Old Bar played a trial against Bowraville earlier this month and fielded a full team with four on the bench - a far cry from the club's 2021 season when they were regularly short staffed.
Bowraville proved too strong, but Koch said there were plenty of positives from the encounter.
The club has been bolstered by up to eight players who have moved to the area to work at Wingham Beef Exports.
"There's some good players there and picking them up has been a real bonus,'' Koch said.
Neil Graham is the coach.
"He coached us in 2021, but this year he'll have some players he can work with,'' Koch said.
Old Bar was a foundation club when the Lower North Coast competition was formed in 2008 and for five years the Clams were a powerhouse, winning premierships in 2009 and 2011.
However, after making the 2012 grand final the slide started and the seasons since have been difficult, with the club in and out of the competition and suffering heavy defeats when they could field a team.
Koch said it's taken plenty of work to make the club viable again and praised new president, Ian Crothers for his initiative and enthusiasm. Crothers moved here last year. He has an extensive rugby background with the Gordon Highlanders club in Sydney as a player, coach and administrator.
"I heard about a meeting to reform the Clams, went there just to hear what was planned and walked out of there as club president," he told journalist Phil Wilkins.
Koch said the Clams aim to be competitive this year and build a platform for the future. Old Bar and Wauchope Thunder return this season after both withdrew last year while Forster-Tuncurry has enjoyed a resurgence in numbers.
There'll be five men's sides this year after just three teams played last year. Five teams will also contest the women's 10, up two from 2022. In the first round the Clams and Wallamba meet at Nabiac while Wauchope hosts Forster-Tuncurry.
Manning Ratz have the bye.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
