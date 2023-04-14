Two new exhibitions are showing at Manning Regional Art Gallery until May 13.
Alex Thorby presents Balancing on the horizon while Regional Futures: Box of Possibilities is from Kim V. Goldsmith, Ronnie Grammatica, Kit Kelen and Allison Reynolds.
Balancing on the horizon delves into the issue of climate change with playful and thoughtful paintings by Alex Thorby.
Working outdoors and later in the studio, Thorby's work references a leisurely hot summer's day at the beach, sunbaking, surfing and gazing out to the horizon. Her symbolic paintings and sculptural installations explore the emotions of joy and loss at a time when balance has multiple meanings and future horizons remain unknown.
She calls on the power of each of us to recognise our collective strength and to renew our relationship with nature.
Regional Futures: Box of Possibilities is an artist-led conversation on the challenges facing regional communities in NSW. It's about imagining a future post-carbon economy and a society powered by renewable energy.
Through a series of accessible multi-media artworks, the four regional artists invite audiences to think, explore and contribute to an ongoing conversation about regional environments in a zero emissions future.
Managed by the NSW Regional Arts Network and funded by Create NSW, the Regional Futures program provided an opportunity for artists to participate in a state-wide project celebrating regional creative practice and diversity of perspectives.
In June 2023, the four artists will present their works and continue the conversation at an exhibition and meeting for all Regional Futures artists at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, Western Sydney.
Regional Futures: Box of Possibilities is proudly supported by Orana Arts, Arts Mid North Coast, MidCoast Council, Manning Regional Art Gallery and the NSW government through Create NSW.
For more information on gallery events and exhibitions, visit mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Exhibitions.
