Fifty nine damaged headstones have been repaired

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
Cleaning of headstones and landscaping work is next on the plans for The Bight Cemetery. File photo
The restoration of The Bight Cemetery, Wingham, which was substantially damaged after MidCoast Council workers "knocked" over 59 headstones, is nearing completion.

