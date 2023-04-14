The restoration of The Bight Cemetery, Wingham, which was substantially damaged after MidCoast Council workers "knocked" over 59 headstones, is nearing completion.
While discussing "matters outstanding" on this week's April ordinary meeting, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell updated councillors of the restoration's progress.
"I am extremely please to inform councillors that as lunchtime today (Wednesday, April 12) all restoration at The Bight Cemetery is complete," Mr De Szell said.
"My understanding now is that there is to be some final cleaning of monuments, and we will receive reports essentially from the Rookwood Cemeteries contractors," he said.
Then we have another phase, along with landscaping, he said.
"We've been dealing with this for a long long time, and I have seen the stress it has put on the staff and that hasn't been recognised anywhere in public," Cr David West said.
"That's not to take away from Paul De Szell and his staff, which was a horrible horrible situation."
Cr West said council had now proved to the community it was able to return credibility back to council.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
