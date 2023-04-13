Mullet are moving up the coast and a big school was netted at Crowdy Head this week. Some mullet took shelter in the boat harbour but the sharks and dolphins followed them in and had a good feed.
Friends from Sydney took a video of a wobbegong shark eating a mullet near the rocks. There was also a school of mulloway netted before the mullet haul.
Tailor can be caught almost anywhere on Crowdy beach with fish to two kilograms being bagged.
Flathead are still plentiful in the river while good-sized bream can be caught at night on yabbies, mullet gut and mullet strips.
There are few whiting around taking beach worms and fresh yabbies.
Luderick are not biting well although there are heaps of fish to be seen along the river wall. Mud crabs are scarce in the lower parts of the river.
It has been a quiet for outside anglers due to rough seas, although some snapper were caught from around close-in reefs.
