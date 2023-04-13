Manning River Times
Sharks and dolphins get a feed in Crowdy boat harbour

By Ian Pereira
April 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Sharks and dolphins had a feed on mullet sheltering in Crowdy boat harbour.
Mullet are moving up the coast and a big school was netted at Crowdy Head this week. Some mullet took shelter in the boat harbour but the sharks and dolphins followed them in and had a good feed.

