Hallidays Point contingent head to state open pickleball titles

Updated April 14 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:00pm
Wazza Riley playing in the recent Barrington Coast Challenge.
Wazza Riley playing in the recent Barrington Coast Challenge.

A 16 strong contingent of players from Hallidays Point Pickleball Club will contest the Clever Care Now NSW Open this weekend at Wahroonga

