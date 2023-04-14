A 16 strong contingent of players from Hallidays Point Pickleball Club will contest the Clever Care Now NSW Open this weekend at Wahroonga
This will be in mixed doubles and singles in the 50s, 60s, 70s and 75 age divisions.
More than 300 players from NSW, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania will be involved.
Abbotsleigh school gymnasium will be the venue for the open and 16 indoor courts will be used for the three days of competition.
Hallidays Point club will also have the most number of volunteers assisting in the running of the tournament.
A number of players will use this weekend as preparation for the regional State doubles at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Centre in Taree on May 20-21.
Earlier this month the seventh Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge was played at Wrigley Park and attracted more than 40 players.
The Wrigley Park complex has been in play since last year.
