OLD Bar will finalise preparations for the Group Three Rugby League season with a trial against Gloucester at Gloucester tomorrow from 2.30.
"It'll be mainly to give the blokes who haven't had much game time in the trials a run,'' first grade co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"We'll also give the guys from New Guinea another run to get some kilometres into their legs.''
The New Guinea four are settling into life at Old Bar, Henry said and all will push for a spot in first grade in the opening round of the season against Wauchope at Wauchope on Saturday, April 29. They all played in the recent match against Byron Bay at Byron Bay.
The club's Fijian winger will miss this game, but Henry assured he'll be back for the Wauchope clash.
Henry said it's been a good preparation, particularly after the chaos of the past two years caused by COVID and wet weather.
The Pirates have played three trials and Henry said they made it through relatively injury-free.
RELATED: Lewis set to start season at pivot
"Nate Napier and Thomas Paulson will miss the first couple of weeks but otherwise we're right,'' he said.
This will be the first time Old Bar's played at Gloucester since the Magpies pulled out of Group Three in the early years of this century. Gloucester, coached by former Magpie Anthony 'Rambo' Alladice, now play in the Hunter and Newcastle Northern Conference.
The Magpies were finalists last season.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.