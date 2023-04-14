THEY'RE playing in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League so Mid Coast Football captain-coach, Emma Stanbury wants to hear her players roar.
"I want the players to improve their own leadership skills and I want them to be louder on the field,'' Stanbury said as the Middies prepare to tackle Maitland at Maitland on Sunday.
"I want them demanding more from themselves and from each other.''
Stanbury understands she is coaching by far the youngest side in the competition and the players are still getting used the rigours of the premier league.
"The average age of the side would be 16,'' she said.
"If you take me out, it would be 13.
"They're all still developing their skills.''
However, she wants them to be more assertive on the paddock.
For that reason she will return to the starting XI for Sunday's game after playing the last few matches from the bench.
Stanbury believes the side can get wayward during the game and has said previously that playing out the 90 minutes has been a problem.
The Middies were to meet Maitland last Friday in a State League Cup quarter final, however, wet weather put paid to that when the Zone Field at Taree was closed.
So Sunday's game will be for competition points and a berth in the cup semi-finals.
Mid Coast go into the game on the back of an 8-1 win over Warners Bay last start but met a side Stanbury rates as a genuine premiership contender.
Stanbury previously described the Warners Bay win as 'ugly' and admits there'll have to be improvement this week.
"Maitland had a win against Broadmeadow Magic and they're one of the top teams, so we're going into this one versing a team that could win the competition this year,'' Stanbury said.
"We had a good session at training on Tuesday night working on a few areas in the front third that needed looking at," she said.
"Fitness-wise we're all good.''
Stanbury said the Middies showed they can match it against the best when they played Newcastle Olympic last month in a night game at Taree.
She said another strong showing against a highly rated team would send a message to the other sides that the Middies are a force.
The win over Warners Bay elevated Mid Coast to sixth on the ladder. The Middies now have a 1/4 record.
Maitland sits in fourth place six clear of Mid Coast. Maitland have scored 29 goals this season, second only to competition front runners Charlestown Azzurri on 31.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.