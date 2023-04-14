There were no bowls played at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club over the past weekend due to the Easter break. The week prior, Lansdowne Men's defeated competition frontrunners Harrington 75-48 in their first home game, securing a 9-1 points tally. On Saturday, tomorrow, they host Tuncurry Beach.
Soccer season commences next weekend Friday, April 21 and Saturday. April 22.
The "Blast from the Past" Lansdowne school reunion is finally here. It is on at the Lansdowne Community Hall tomorrow, Saturday, April 15. If you were a student, teacher, carer, parent or staff member please come along and reconnect. Bring along any photos or news you may want to share with others. It is bring a plate of goodies to share. Looking forward to seeing everyone.
