Manning River Times
Weekly news from the Lansdowne Valley

By Margaret Haddon
April 14 2023 - 10:00am
The school reunion is being held at the Lansdowne Community Hall. File picture
There were no bowls played at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club over the past weekend due to the Easter break. The week prior, Lansdowne Men's defeated competition frontrunners Harrington 75-48 in their first home game, securing a 9-1 points tally. On Saturday, tomorrow, they host Tuncurry Beach.

