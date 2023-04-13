Tinonee Topics: weekly news from the village

No, I haven't left town or dropped off the planet, I just had a few computer problems over the last couple of weeks - now sorted thankfully. I haven't missed too many issues since I started writing Tinonee Topics in the now defunct Wingham Chronicle some 35 years ago and continuing on in the Manning River Times.
Belated sympathy
It is with much sadness that I learnt of the passing of a dear friend Mrs Nellie Hensing of Tinonee on March 20 at the grand age of 93 years and two months.
Nellie's funeral and burial took place at The Bight Cemetery on Thursday, March 30.
Deepest condolences are extended to her family on Nellie's passing as mother, mother-in-law and grand mother. Rest in peace, Nellie.
Easter greetings
I hope all my readers had a happy Easter and didn't over indulge in too many chocolate Easter eggs and hot cross buns.
With no Easter service being held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Tinonee I, along with several other Tinonee congregation members, attended the service at St Matthew's on Sunday morning. Following the service conducted by Rev Brian Ford, those who were able stayed on for morning tea, which included hot cross buns and Easter eggs over a cuppa and fellowship.
Anzac Day
With Easter now over, it is just a couple of weeks till we observe Anzac Day and commemorate the deeds of so many of our fellow countrymen and women who joined the services in various conflicts and even gave their lives. We should all be very thankful for their sacrifice and service.
Recently Tinonee Historical Society has been contacted by family members looking for information on service personnel connected to Tinonee and the surrounding district. The Historical Society is only too willing to assist with researching local resources held to help find information.
Let us hope the weather will be kind come Anzac Day for the marchers and services that will be held around the Manning district.
There will be a slight change in the direction of the march in Wingham to the Town Hall this year with the roadworks going on at the corner of Bent and Farquahar Streets, but no doubt it will all work out.
Trips north
John and I have had a couple of trips north for medical appointments, the first to Macksville on March 30. Went up the afternoon before and found some nice accommodation and the following morning took a drive to Bowraville, home of the Frank Partridge VC Military Museum but was too early for opening time. Our second trip involved going to Coffs Harbour for a check up and being Thursday before Easter we struck a lot of traffic as we headed north but had a safe trip there and back and the results of the appointment was satisfactory.
