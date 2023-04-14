Group Three Rugby League will review the format and planning of the season launch following the decision to scrap this year's event.
The launch was originally to be held at the Wingham Services Club - the group's major sponsor - tonight, Friday, April 14.
Group chairman, Geoff Kelly said the response from clubs to the launch was lukewarm while a number of coaches indicated they would be unavailable.
The launch has been part of the Group Three calendar since the early 2000s. Under the format, coaches or club representatives are interviewed about the season ahead, while there is usually a guest speaker.
However, when the season launch was originally held the group was largely limited to clubs from the Manning and Great Lakes. The competition now takes in three Hastings clubs along with Macleay Valley from Kempsey, meaning travel can be an issue.
"The clubs now also have their own season launch,'' Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury said.
"I would still like to have some type of get-together but we need to rejuvenate it somehow.''
Mr Kelly said the group would seek input from clubs before making any decision about next year.
Meanwhile North Coast Bulldogs under 17s and open women's teams will play in the Northern Conference representative round in Coffs Harbour this weekend.
They'll play Northern Rivers Titans, Northern Tigers, Newcastle/Maitland Knights and Central Coast Roosters. Sides will look to secure semi-final berths in both championships.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
