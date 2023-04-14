Manning River Times
Group 3 scraps season launch

By Mick McDonald
April 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Group Three chairman, Geoff Kelly
Group Three Rugby League will review the format and planning of the season launch following the decision to scrap this year's event.

