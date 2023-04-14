Manning River Times
Frazer Merrick's in winning side at NSW Combined High Schools championship

By Mick McDonald
April 14 2023 - 11:00am
Frazer Merrick was a member of the Hunter under 15 side that won the NSW Combined High Schools touch football championship.
Taree Touch Association's Frazer Merrick was a member of the winning Hunter under 15 touch football side at the recent NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) championships played at Nelson Bay.

