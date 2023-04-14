Taree Touch Association's Frazer Merrick was a member of the winning Hunter under 15 touch football side at the recent NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) championships played at Nelson Bay.
Coached by Scott Jacklin from Chatham High, Hunter went through the campaign undefeated against strong opposition.
Frazer, who is in year nine at Taree High School, is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
He gained Hunter selection following trials also held at Nelson Bay, where more than 50 players were involved.
Frazer was selected in the middle and said he was 'fairly happy' with his form at State level.
He missed a berth in the NSW CHS side named at the conclusion of the championship and he admits this is a goal he'd like to achieve in the future.
Hunter defeated Western 7-5 in a high scoring final to claim the State crown.
This was the start of Frazer's representative year in touch football.
He has also been named in the Northern Eagles under 16 side to play in the State regional championships later this month in Tuggerah, where he has again been named as a middle.
This will act as a precursor to the national championship scheduled for Queensland's Sunshine Coast later in September.
Frazer started playing touch in the Taree junior competition when he was about eight and had his first taste of representative football in the State Junior Cup with Taree two years later at Port Macquarie.
He's been a regular in the Taree junior sides at State Junior Cup level since along with Northern Eagles Region squads.
However, touch isn't his main sport. That honour goes to rugby league.
Frazer is the halfback for the Old Bar Pirates under 18s in the Group Three Juniors.
He'll have his first run for the new season on Saturday, April 22 when the annual gala day is played at the Taree Recreation Ground.
The competition-proper will kick-off the following weekend. Frazer is confident the Pirates will field a competitive line-up in a season that shouldn't have the problems caused by COVID and wet weather that marred the past three years.
Frazer is also looking forward to eventually moving into grade with the Pirates.
His dad, Ryan, was a long-term player with the Pirates.
League, touch footy and a bit of surfing. That's about as good as it gets according to Frazer.
