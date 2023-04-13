GROUP Three Rugby League clubs will have until this weekend to nominate a side for the women's league tag competition.
However, chief executive officer Mal Drury said there could be as few as four sides involved - Taree City, Forster-Tuncurry, Port City and Port Macquarie.
Old Bar and Macleay Valley indicated earlier they wouldn't be fielding teams, while premiers Wauchope and Wingham were trying to get numbers. Wauchope had dominated league tag for the past two seasons but Mr Drury understood the majority of last year's side won't be playing in 2023.
He said Wingham would make a final call for player numbers at training this week. At last count the Tigers had six definites.
A four team draw would cause problems, Mr Drury said.
Playing the two games together at a different venue each week would be one possibility to ensure players are getting continuous football. However, he expected the four clubs involved would prefer the league tag sides play with their other grades.
Mr Drury said previously the rise in popularity of women's rugby league and the pathways available meant league tag's future was doubtful. Group Three was among the first competitions in regional NSW to introduce league tag in 2009.
Six sides will play in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition this season, although Wingham is the only club represented from the southern section of the group.
Meanwhile, Lake Cathie has withdrawn from the under 18s. This reduces the number of sides to eight and also means the 18s can play in sync with the remainder of the grades.
Lake Cathie successfully applied to join the under 18s at the group's annual meeting last year. This would have made nine teams in the grade, with eight in first and reserve grade. To accommodate the extra team the group intend to start the 18s this weekend, a fortnight before the competition-proper.
Mr Drury said Lake Cathie voiced concerns about not having sufficient players to get through a season.
"We'd rather them pull out now instead of halfway through the season,'' he said.
Group Three kicks off the weekend on April 29 and 30.
