ALTHOUGH play was interrupted by rain on Friday afternoon Wingham Bowling Club's time honoured Easter Carnival continued until Sunday afternoon.
Many stories were be taken home to various clubs. A total of 29 teams from from Queensland to the Central Coast were involved. This carnival has been compared favourably to those stretching back more that 40 years.
The main two day event was won by the Forster team of Terry and Michael Rowe playing with John Morton and they won all four games .
Second were ex-Wingham player Phill Malone who had with him locals Scott Hatton and Andy Sloboda.
Third were R Muir and Peter Forward of Wynnum playing with local Roger Else..
Fourth in the money were L Hannah, L Fitzgerald and T. Binkin and they were also the team winners of the Peter Holden memorial trophy, in honour of Peter who had played in many of the past carnivals. His family members also played in this year's event.
A number of the teams in the two day main event remained and entered the Sunday open. The team skipped by local identity Roger Else with Ryan Allen and Eric Pereira eliminated several more fancied combinations to take home the big money.
Peter and Karen Campbell playing with Greg Single finished second while third were Bob Sinnamon, R Muir and Ian Redford of Wynnum club
Fourth were locals, Col Watson, Rod Trenchard and George Sinclair.
Meanwhile in Wednesday social Dally Hammond and Graeme Cunningham with their + 12 when defeating Graeme Ireland and Tim Richardson won the event. Chris Kane and Wayne Burns combined well to get a +7 win over Daniel Leadbeater and Roger Else.
Greg Bartlett, John Black and Eric Pereira had a +3 victory against Col Hinton, Jim Gillogly and Eric.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.