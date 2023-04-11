Manning River Times
Bobin man on bail ahead of hearing over legality of cop app trap

By Aap
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 6:00am
The ANOM app was a secure messaging platform set up by law enforcement agencies targeting criminal organisations around the world.
A Bobin man allegedly caught supplying and importing large quantities of drugs as part of the global crackdown Operation Ironside has been granted $1 million bail ahead of a class-action style lawsuit challenging the legality of the ANOM encrypted app that entrapped hundreds of alleged organised crime figures.

