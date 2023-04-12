Roll up, roll up, Hunter Local Land Services (HLLS) is hosting a series of workshops on the seemingly humble but indispensable dung beetle, and it's coming to Taree.
HLLS, in partnership with Hunter Water and Landcare, is rolling out a dung beetle program which will include workshops, field days, citizen science seasonal reporting and a breeding box program.
The program seeks to work with the community to better understand which dung beetle species are active across the region and the benefits they bring.
As part of the program, internationally recognised dung beetle expert, Bernard Doube of Dung Beetle Solutions International, will deliver three field days on the subject, covering the many benefits of dung beetles, their ecosystems, and identification of species found in the region.
According to HLLS land service officer (pastures), David Deane the workshops provide information that will benefit the complete spectrum of agriculturalists, with something to take away from the event regardless of the size of their operation.
"(It's for) cattle producers, sheep producers, but also just small hobby farmers; right across the board from major producers right through to lifestyle people," David said.
"Anybody with animals that wants to increase their soil health and (learn) the reasons why dung beetles are so good; reducing flies, reducing fly strike in sheep, breaking the worm cycle, and also adding more organic matter to the soil for better soil health."
A Taree workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22, run in partnership with Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare.
Participants should arrive at 9am for a 9:30am start, with the workshop finishing at 3pm. Morning tea and lunch are provided .
To register go to hunterlls.wufoo.com/forms/r1l2310y1qagkg8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.