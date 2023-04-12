Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Hunter Local Land Services bring dung beetle workshops to Taree

April 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The workshops are aimed at everyone from cattle producers and sheep producers, to small hobby farmers. Photo supplied. "
The workshops are aimed at everyone from cattle producers and sheep producers, to small hobby farmers. Photo supplied. "

Roll up, roll up, Hunter Local Land Services (HLLS) is hosting a series of workshops on the seemingly humble but indispensable dung beetle, and it's coming to Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.