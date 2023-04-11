Manning River Times
Wingham circus and arts collective, Circartus, receives funding

April 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Circartus provides an outlet for young people who don't fit the competitive sports mold. Photo Scott Calvin.
The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) has awarded a grant of $24,050 to Wingham based circus and arts collective, Circartus.

