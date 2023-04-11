The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) has awarded a grant of $24,050 to Wingham based circus and arts collective, Circartus.
The grant, which is part of the FRRR's Prepare and Recovery grant initiative, will go towards the appointment of a head trainer.
It will also help fund training programs, such as upskilling a Circartus member to obtain their riggers ticket. It is hoped that the person would then take up a placement in another circus company for some on-the-job training from a qualified rigger.
"As a small community organisation, one of our sustainability strategies has been to train and mentor prospective young people to become trainers and teachers," Circartus' artistic director, Jill Watkins said.
"The funding will allow another layer of skill development to share the load of running the school side of it, which at the moment is predominately being done by me, but I'm not going to last forever."
Established in 2009 as a not-for-profit organisation,Circartus relies on student fees to maintain its day to day operation, though with little to no room for expansion.
As such, the FRRR funding facilitates the implementation and training of the head trainer position, a situation which may otherwise be untenable without the necessary capital.
As a performance based artistic organisation, Circartus provides an outlet for young people who don't necessarily fit within the usual team sport mould. It draws those seeking a creative outlet that combines an element of physicality and self expression.
"We are a catchment for young people that have tried lots of other things and not felt like they've belonged in a competitive environment," Jill said.
"It's an expressive opportunity for young people for wellbeing and mental health, or people that just really love the challenge and the risk of circus."
Anyone interested in more information on Circartus can do so via their facebook page.
