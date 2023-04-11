TAREE boxers Zach White, Jai Bambach, Cameron Fitzgerald and Riley Madden travelled to Cobar to represent the Taree PCYC Boxing Club at one of the biggest fight nights in Regional NSW.
Riley's first official fight saw him matched against a much taller opponent who also had a 7kg weight advantage. While Riley lost his fight on points, he was a crowd favourite with his impressive boxing skills and footwork against the much taller opponent.
Zach White, 16, was matched up against a 21-year-old boxer from Barrab. Zach did not get the win however put on a great display of boxing and made his opponent earn his victory. Fight number three of the night was Jai Bambach. For a debut fight Jai displayed great composure and skill winning by a unanimous points decision.
Cameron Fitzgerald was fight number seven on the card and took on a tough and equally experienced boxer from Dubbo. Both had three fights previously and they put on a great display of boxing. Cameron was able secure a unanimous points decision for the win against his very tough and skilled opponent.
Trained by coach Gary Crawford the Taree boxers held up their reputation for being quality fighters with the utmost respect for their opponents and all those involved in the sport.
"These young men could not have represented the Taree PCYC better with their display of sportsmanship, mateship and manners which were noticed by everyone they met," Assistant Senior Constable Rob Wylie from the NSW Police Youth Command said.
"It is so important to support these regional boxing tournaments with some of the best boxers from around the state attending. These long journeys would not be possible without the support of the sponsors of the Taree PCYC Boxing Club such as Lincoln Brickworks, Ironwood Sawmill, MJR Accounting Taree and Wingham Eye Care.
"Taree PCYC is doing amazing things in the community for our young people, and we are greatly appreciative of the support of these companies.''
