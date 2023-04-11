Manning River Times
Four Taree boxers matched in fight night at Cobar

April 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Taree PCYC boxers Zach White,, Jai Bambach, Cameron Fitzgerald and Riley Madden.
TAREE boxers Zach White, Jai Bambach, Cameron Fitzgerald and Riley Madden travelled to Cobar to represent the Taree PCYC Boxing Club at one of the biggest fight nights in Regional NSW.

