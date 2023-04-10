THE decision by the Australian Powerboat Association to stage the EG Griffith Cup in Lake Mulwala in Victoria from April 21-23 had an impact on the number of boats at Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's Easter Spectacular.
"We ended up with one Victorian boat here out of a lot of boats that we should have,'' Taree Aquatic Powerboat treasurer Laurie Dege said.
"The Griffith Cup has been jammed into the program and people just aren't travelling.''
The club was expecting up to 50 boats for the two day program.
Mr Dege said there's also a hangover from the pandemic.
"Drivers can't get parts for their boats now. Once you'd wait a week to get a part. Now it's months,'' he said.
"We ended up with 34 boats in the end and that's down a long way.
"The carnage was pretty high with the big boats as well.''
Racing on Sunday was scheduled to start at 10am. However, due to windy conditions, events didn't get underway until 1.30.
"It was just too windy and too choppy on the northern end of the course,'' Mr Dege said.
"The tide changed about 1pm and we ended up with the outgoing tide. The water levelled off and we were able to race. But in saying that, the racing was great.''
Newcastle driver Steve Rarity won three of the major races on the program in Rastus. Rarity won the Vic Currie Invitational. the Commodore's Cup and the King of the River.
"Steve's been coming up here regularly to our club days and making sure that the boat is setting right,'' Mr Dege said.
"That proved worthwhile for sure.''
Regular Taree visitor Dean Barry won the Liberty Cup and the Geoff Stephenson Memorial in She's a Culprit.
This was the first time the club has been able to run at Easter since 2019 due to the pandemic and unfavourable weather. Mr Dege confirmed the club will race again next Easter despite the probable clash with the Griffith Cup.
"There are Victorian clubs that want this weekend but we're not going to let it go,'' he said.
He added the crowds were big for both days, despite delays with the program.
"The riverbank was full, even though Sunday didn't go to plan. The people sat there and waited,'' he said.
