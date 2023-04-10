FIVE drivers aged from 7 to 14 took part in the junior events held as part of Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's Easter Spectacular.
This included Fletcher Donnelly, who made the trip from the Gold Coast for the two day event.
While races on Sunday were curtailed due to the conditions, the juniors did get plenty of racing on Saturday.
"The class is called Formula Futures,'' a spokesman explained.
"There's three divisions. J1 is a 6 horse power class, J2 9 horse power and J3 for 15 horse power.''
Events are held at all Australian Power Boat Association sanctioned meeting. For more details contact Warren Wright on 0418 464 935.
