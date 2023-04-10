When Nadia Zarb found a stretched canvas leaning against the outside of an unoccupied office building one Sunday afternoon, she had no way of knowing the series of coincidences it would trigger.
For the local artist and business owner known for creating imaginative artwork from discarded items, the back of the frame suggested only that it might be useful for a possible future creation.
However, when turning it around she discovered a fully realised painting signed by the original artist. After a considerable amount of inquires she managed to track down the painting's creator, local artist, Uncle Ray Hurst.
"I thought it was beautiful, and it had obviously been abandoned so I wanted to return it to the person who painted it," Nadia said.
Ray has been creating artwork for more than 80 years and has seen his work distributed through 17 countries around the world. As well as painting, he's also made and painted boomerangs, one of which resides in Washington DC's White House after it was presented to US president, Barack Obama.
But it was this particular painting that holds special significance to him.
Painted in 2014, it was created as a memorial to his late wife, Worimi elder Patricia Davis-Hurst AO AM, the activist and author known to all as Aunty Pat who had passed away the previous year. Ray had ceased painting for a decade at the time of her death, but had taken it up again as a means of healing the pain of losing his wife.
Despite being abandoned outdoors, the painting remained untouched and without so much as a mark on it. It was found outside of the office previously used by the Manning River Times, coincidentally, for whom Ray and Pat had written a column focusing on Aboriginal issues back in the 1990s.
Of the many people who would've walked by it, by a stroke of luck it was a fellow artist that discovered the painting, one caring and determined enough to ensure it was returned to its creator. Something for which Ray is very grateful.
"I couldn't believe it when she called and said 'I've got a painting of yours', and I was thinking, 'What bloody painting could it be?'," Ray said.
"But that painting, it's a memorial, it's like putting up a rock and putting a name on it, it's the same thing."
The painting had been gifted to the manager of the local branch of the Westpac Bank who had been a friend and supporter of Aunty Pat's work, and who then proudly displayed it within the branch back in 2014. However, with the passing of time and changes at the branch, the painting had been since removed and lost from sight.
Despite being discarded, the painting is back in its rightful place - with the man who painted it as a tribute to his dearly departed wife.
These days Ray is creating vibrant new artwork by himself and with the Art and Soul group in Wingham.
With a new friend in fellow artist Nadia to inspire him, who knows what's next for Uncle Ray.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.