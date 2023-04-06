Manning River Times
Fire and Rescue to further increase rescue skills

Updated May 3 2023 - 9:45am, first published April 6 2023 - 3:38pm
A team of FRNSW personnel undertake training that for hauling 'injured bushwalkers' up a mountainside. Photo supplied.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has begun trialling a new training course designed to improve firefighters' advanced rescue skills and boost public protection.

