KIM Everingham of Cundletown had a rather unusual reason to get back into competitive swimming.
"To be honest I was lonely and looking for some friendship,'' the 56-year-old explained.
"I'm relatively new to the area; I moved here when I remarried eight years ago and I was finding it a bit difficult to meet people.''
At her comp 40 years ago Kim swam at National level in breaststroke, butterfly and medley events.
So that gave her an idea - make a return to the pool.
"I loved swimming when I was younger, so I thought I'd try getting back into it and 12 months ago I joined a squad, with coach Brad (Thurlow) and all the kids.''
Kim began training a two or three times a week and her fitness levels improved.
"I decided to join the (Taree) Torpedoes club...and it's snowballed from there, I'm having a great time.''
Kim said she made the right choice.
"The kids accepted me into the squad and I've made friends with their parents," she said.
"It's been great."
Kim limited herself to training, opting not to race in masters events.
"The only thing I competed in last season was the club championship day. I swam in two events there and it was great fun,'' she said.
However, last month she realised an ambition when she completed a 2.2 kilometre ocean swim at Coffs Harbour.
"I had a few things on my bucket list, I wanted to get fit, I wanted to swim again and to compete in an ocean,'' she explained.
"So I gave that a go and I loved it.''
Kim had company - her daughter, Ashleigh Thurgood from Kempsey entered with her. Ashleigh is also an accomplished swimmer.
"She didn't leave my side for the entire race,'' Kim said.
Kim completed the journey in around 47 minutes.
"I was so chuffed.
"It wouldn't have mattered if I'd taken an hour and a half. I just wanted to finish, although I was a bit worried about sharks, so I stayed in the middle of the pack.
"But it was just perfect. there were lots of people there. It was a beautiful sunny day.''
So much so that Kim thinks she has found her niche.
"Everyone is there to have fun and it's not real competitive.
"I'll have a go at some open water swims in the future.''
Kim will also keep training during winter.
"There's five mornings a week available to train, I'll get there two or three times I hope.''
Swimming is for all ages and is easy on the body. So Kim would like to see more people of her vintage get involved with the club.
"We'd love to get some adult squads going, it's really fun,'' she said.
"The club caters for everyone...it's very inclusive.''
