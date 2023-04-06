A surprise outcome from the recent NSW State election was the strong performance of independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Jason Bendall.
A regional medical specialist at Manning Base Hospital, Dr Bendall secured over 18 per cent of formal votes, placing second in the count behind Nationals candidate Tanya Thompson, and in front of Labor's Mark Vanstone.
For the Black Head resident and first time candidate, it was a strong showing, made even more so given the limited duration of his campaign.
"Looking back we started an eight week campaign with zero votes, and to then really bring issues to the forefront, building momentum and getting what to my understanding is probably the most successful result for an independent in the electorate by getting just shy of 20 per cent was really fantastic for us," Dr Bendall said.
Congratulations to the elected member who no doubt will focus on addressing the needs of Myall Lakes, and hopefully successfully- Independent candidate for Myall Lakes in 2023 state election, Dr Jason Bendall
The previously apolitical person surprised many with his performance, himself included. Despite a lack of political activism in his past, Dr Bendall said it was frustration combined with a sense of social conscience that drove him to "give it a go".
He is hopeful that the change at Macquarie Street will deliver a better result in the provision of hospital services to Myall Lakes, but stops short of tacitly endorsing the new State government, saying instead that their opportunity is at hand to serve the electorate.
"I'm hopeful the change will deliver a different result for Myall Lakes, but I think one of the key issues I was trying to reflect upon is that money seems to get spent to meet political needs rather than community needs," Dr Bendall said.
As for future political ambitions, Dr Bendall says there are currently no plans in that area. He has returned to work in his role as a specialist anesthetist, and with the 2023 election barely completed, politics will have to take a back seat for the moment.
"I'll continue doing my bit for healthcare and continue to advocate for Myall Lakes and no particular plans from here - four years is a long time away.
"I'm back at work doing the three jobs I had prior to the election starting, and I really want to thank those people who voted for me and those people who supported me."
