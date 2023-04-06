Manning River Times

My aquatic life - the pleasure of submerging

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated April 6 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:25am
The end of daylight saving and the Easter break herald a new season. I'm not a fan of cold weather so it was a joy to get in my pool both days last weekend. The water temperature was delightful.

