My aquatic life - the pleasure of submerging

The end of daylight saving and the Easter break herald a new season. I'm not a fan of cold weather so it was a joy to get in my pool both days last weekend. The water temperature was delightful.
I don't swim laps, I float around. And this summer I have floated around in some spectacular locations. We stayed a couple of days at Quarantine Station (pictured) a couple of months ago and it was a delight to swim in Sydney Harbour. The water was crystal clear, amazing considering the amount of use the harbour gets. And it is a beautiful harbour.
Then while testing the water at a couple of ocean baths on the northern beaches, we came across a natural rock pool just ocean-side of the Whale Beach baths. It was high tide, crystal clear and the sea grass was such a vivid emerald green.
Back home I took a dip in Saltwater Lagoon, down the end near the boat ramp. Clear water, soft sand and apparently the fish were biting. A magic spot.
And it's not a swim unless I get fully submerged. I've observe my daughter, a much more serious swimmer than me, also make a ritual of getting under water.
On that point we both differ greatly from my mother, her grandmother. My mum couldn't swim but it was only much later that she shared with me that she didn't like water on her face at all, which is why we have face washers I suppose. And the weekly appointments at her hairdresser then also made sense to me - I just thought she was from that generation of women who got their hair "done". Sadly for my hairdresser, I do not have that gene. I'm sure my hairdresser would appreciate a few more visits and a little bit more maintenance on my behalf.
Hopefully we will have a few more days of beach weather before the surf patrol season closes on Anzac Day. Have a great Easter and stay safe.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
