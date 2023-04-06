My aquatic life - the pleasure of submerging

On that point we both differ greatly from my mother, her grandmother. My mum couldn't swim but it was only much later that she shared with me that she didn't like water on her face at all, which is why we have face washers I suppose. And the weekly appointments at her hairdresser then also made sense to me - I just thought she was from that generation of women who got their hair "done". Sadly for my hairdresser, I do not have that gene. I'm sure my hairdresser would appreciate a few more visits and a little bit more maintenance on my behalf.