NOMINATIONS for the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport and the junior sportstar of the year for 2022 will close at 5pm today (Wednesday, April 12.)
Both awards along with the Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year will be announced at a dinner to be held at Club Taree on Friday, April 21, not the Winning Post Function Centre, as previously advertised.
The link for nominations can be found on the Manning Sports Awards Facebook page.
Squash champion Kasey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame during the evening. This will be the first induction since 2010 when the hall of fame was run by Greater Taree City Council.
Nominees for the sportstar of the year are:
While the junior sportstar of the year and the Hugh McCrindle Medal will be inaugurated this year, the Times award has a history dating back to 1960.
Organising committee chair, Garry Stephen said there has been a pleasing response for both awards. However, he said 5pm Wednesday will be the absolute deadline.
A link to buy tickets for the evening can also be found on the Facebook page.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
