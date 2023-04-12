Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Venue switch for Manning Valley sport awards night

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former world No 5 squash player Kasey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame on Friday, April 21 at a function to be held at Club Taree.
Former world No 5 squash player Kasey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame on Friday, April 21 at a function to be held at Club Taree.

NOMINATIONS for the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport and the junior sportstar of the year for 2022 will close at 5pm today (Wednesday, April 12.)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.