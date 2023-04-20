Anzac Day in Old Bar

Dawn Service: 5.30am, Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall, 1 Hall Street. March: Assemble/form up at 11.30am-11.45am at entrance to Lani's on the Beach Caravan Park. Main Service: 12.10pm, on the lawn behind the Taree Old Bar Surf Club, Ungala Road.
Between 120,000 and 136,000 Australian horses served overseas during World War I but for quarantine reasons none of them were allowed to return, except one.
Sandy was ridden by the Commanding Officer of the 1st Australian Division, Major General William Throsby Bridges, for 20 days in Gallipoli.
Sandy was a New South Waler horse, bred for Australia's extreme climate and challenging work conditions.
Known as Walers, they were a combination of Thoroughbred, Arab, Cape of Good Hope horses plus Timor pony and Clydesdale.
Walers were originally considered a type rather than a breed but they were a preferred military horse and had great endurance.
Sandy was one of 61,000 horses shipped to Gallipoli. He was one of the few that went ashore because Lieutenant General William Birdwood decided they were not required.
Major General Bridges landed in Gallipoli on April 25, 1915. His was the first division ashore at Anzac Cove.
A sniper severed his femoral artery on May 15 during an inspection. He was evacuated to the ship's hospital on May 18 but died the same day. He was 54.
The Major General was initially buried in Alexandria, Egypt. However his returns were sent to Australia later that year, making him the only Australian killed in World War I to have his remains returned to Australia.
Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges KCB, CMG was buried at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, which he was instrumental in establishing.
Military legend has it a dying Bridges asked for his beloved Sandy to be sent home.
On his return to Egypt Sandy came under the care of Australian Army Veterinary Corp's Captain Leslie Whitefield in August 1915 and the pair travelled to France in March 1916.
Australia's then defence minister George Pearce called for Sandy's return to Australia in October 1917.
In May 1918, accompanied by Private Archibald Jordan, Sandy went from the Australian Veterinary Hospital in Calais to the remount depot at Swaythling in England.
Veterinary observation declared him free of disease so he could board the freighter Booral in September 1918.
Sandy arrived in Melbourne in November and was turned out to graze at the Maribyrnong defence site. Increasingly debilitated and blind, Sandy was put down in May 1923.
Food blogger Libby Hakim has discovered what is believed to be an early version of an Anzac biscuit recipe, written in the Hunter Valley.
Ms Hakim, of Louth Park, runs the blog Cooking with Nana Ling, which is based on the recipes of her great-grandmother Lydia Louisa Ling, who lived at Buttai.
A few years ago, with Anzac Day approaching, Ms Hakim started searching for an Anzac biscuit recipe among the collection.
The family has a connection to World War I: Nana Ling's brother-in-law, Harold Bliss Ling - a labourer from Ellalong - was killed in action at Gallipoli on July 19, 1915.
"Mum's family talk about our history all the time, and they lay a wreath (for Harold) at the Kurri Anzac Day service every year."
Nana Ling had a recipe for Soldier's Cake, so Ms Hakim had a hunch an Anzac Day recipe would be amongst the archives.
After about a year of searching, she eventually - albeit by accident - found Nana Ling's Anzac biscuit recipe, which she had submitted to the Maitland Mercury in 1939.
"It was called 'brandy snaps' - but with no brandy or ginger. I looked at the ingredients and said 'that's Anzac biscuits, but without the coconut'," she said.
Ms Hakim contacted a curator at the Australian War Memorial, who confirmed that early versions of Anzac biscuits did not include coconut, and that Nana Ling's recipe was, in her opinion, a variant of the Anzac biscuit recipe.
CHILDREN waving flags and relatives wearing medals are now a familiar sight in any Anzac Day march.
While this special time commemorates those who fell at Gallipoli, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.
Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).
Ex-servicemen and women from these theatres of conflict are now part of the march, a key part of Anzac Day.
The RSL traditionally organises the Anzac Day march.
Marches are led by World War II veterans, followed by navy/army/air force personnel, civilians supporting Australian troops, descendants of Australian veterans, Commonwealth and allies.
Authorities recognise the importance of including these other servicemen and women on Anzac Day, especially since the last surviving Anzac (Alec Campbell) died in 2002.
So our connection to Gallipoli (and the more than 8000 soldiers who died in that campaign) continues through the tradition of Anzac Day.
Anzac Day (April 25) commemorates the Gallipoli campaign, which began at dawn and was part of a plan to allow Allied ships to pass through the Dardanelles, capture Constantinople (now Istanbul) and ultimately keep Ottoman Turkey out of the war.
Martyrs' Day is commemorated in Turkey on March 18, the anniversary of a key win against the Allies during the Gallipoli campaign. Martyrs' Day commemorates all compatriots who died for the country.
The first Anzac Day was held on October 13, 1915, in Adelaide.
It replaced the eight-hour day holiday and was more a "patriotic carnival" aimed at recruiting troops into World War I than the solemn occasion it later became.
The true Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, a year after the Gallipoli landings.
The public holiday remained in Australia throughout the 1920s, and as World War II loomed, the "sons of Anzacs" were welcomed.
For those who served and their relatives, the march, or parade, is crucial to keeping the Anzac spirit alive. But civilians also want to mark the day and remember those who fell.
They will line the streets, wave, and clap the march or wear a sprig of rosemary in their buttonholes.
Poppies traditionally are worn on November 11, Remembrance Day, to remember those who fell on the battlefields of Belgium and France.
ANZAC Day - April 25 - is a day of national remembrance that takes two forms.
Commemorative services are held across the nation at dawn - the time of the original landing at Gallipoli in 1915.
Following the dawn service, former servicemen and servicewomen march through the country's major cities and in many smaller centres. Commemorative ceremonies are more formal and are held at war memorials around the country.
In these ways, Australians reflect on the many different meanings of war.
It is often suggested that the Dawn Service observed on Anzac Day has its origins in a military routine still followed by the Australian Army.
Soldiers in defensive positions were woken in the dark before dawn, so by the time first light crept across the battlefield, they were awake, alert, and handling their weapons; this is still known as the "stand-to".
After the First World War, returned soldiers sought the comradeship they had felt in those quiet, peaceful moments before dawn.
A dawn vigil became the basis for commemoration in several places after the war. It is difficult to say when the first dawn services were held.
A dawn requiem mass was held at Albany as early as 1918, and a wreath-laying and commemoration took place at dawn in Toowoomba the following year.
In 1927 a group of returned men, returning at dawn from an Anzac Day function held the night before, came upon an elderly woman laying flowers at the as yet unfinished Sydney Cenotaph.
Joining her in this private remembrance, the men later resolved to institute a dawn service the following year.
Some 150 people gathered at the Cenotaph in 1928 for a wreath-laying and two minutes' silence.
This is generally regarded as the beginning of organised dawn services. Over the years, the ceremonies have developed into their modern forms, with family members welcome, and they have seen an increased association with the dawn landings of April 25, 1915.
At the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the National Ceremony begins with the traditional order of service, including the veteran's march, Commemorative Address, laying of wreaths, hymns, the sounding of the Last Post, and observance of one minute's silence, and the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia.
From the archives of the Australian War Memorial.
Sometimes called 'dog biscuits', it was often on the dinner table as a 'common issue ration' for Australian troops in the First World War. These biscuits were famous for being so hard that they could break teeth.
The biscuit pictured here was so tough its owner turned it into a postcard and sent it from Egypt to his family in Australia.
It took a while to arrive, with no envelope and the address on the back, but what a great note to find in the letterbox.
Flat, unbreakable, beaut writing 'paper' and a good size for a letter, who would have thought to turn them into such a neat idea?
People at home in Australia wanted to send what they thought of as much better and healthier biscuits, so they made their own out of oats, sugar, flour, coconut, butter and golden syrup and sent them in parcels to their men at Gallipoli.
While they were nifty little gifts, Anzac biscuits had to be hard and tough because they had to survive the long journey to the troops.
Sometimes they were eaten instead of bread (which went stale quickly), while others at the front crushed them, mixed them with water and ate them like porridge.
Alongside the dawn service, the gunfire breakfast and the Anzac Day march, is a small but important symbol commonly used as a totem of remembrance and peace.
The humble rosemary sprig has long been associated with memory and is widely worn on Anzac Day.
Ancient Greek scholars were said to wear garlands of rosemary on their heads when taking exams in the belief it would improve one's memory, and it is that belief that lent the herb its resonance as a sign of remembrance.
The wild rosemary that grows on the Gallipoli peninsula gives the herb a particular significance for Australians come April 25. In the 1980s, cuttings from Gallipoli were planted in nurseries across Australia to support Avenues of Honour.
Although Australian losses amounted to around 8700 dead and 19,400 wounded, the Gallipoli campaign is widely regarded as the foundation of Australian military history and is a symbol of the birth of a nation.
Wingham High School student Bella Atkins is the winner of the Year 9 World War I essay competition.
Bella received a $100 prize for her essay, donated by Mr and Mrs Eric and Maeve Richardson. She received her award on April 5 at the school's Anzac Ceremony.
Following is Bella's award-winning essay:
World War I started in July 1914. Australia and Britain were excited to go to war, not knowing the majority of the soldiers would not come home.
When Britain and Germany declared war against each other, Australia was automatically at war with them as it was part of their empire, not like how we are an independent country today.
One campaign that Australia participated in was the Gallipoli campaign. This campaign was important for many reasons to Australia and still proves to be today.
The Gallipoli campaign started on April 25th, 1915, and lasted eight months and the conditions were cruel. Steep rocky hills and mountains, mud everywhere with non-stop shooting. The terrain had no natural water source so there were constant shortages.
The landing In Gallipoli was Australia's first major move in WWI and the battles fought by the Anzacs made a great military reputation and set a legacy for generations of future Australians.
The word ANZAC stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. On April 25, 1915, Australian soldiers landed at what is now called Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli peninsula. Around 16,000 Australian and New Zealand servicemen landed that day and by the evening around 2000 had already died or were critically injured.
The campaign was intended to force Germany's ally, Turkey, out of the war. This attack failed terribly when the British battleships were unable to force their way through the Dardanelles.
The initial landing at Gallipoli was a disaster and the Anzacs never came close to achieving their goal. Although the Allies secured a foothold on the peninsula, the fighting quickly turned into trench warfare. Hundreds of Australians started climbing what was later known as the Plugge's Plateau, their first major obstacle on the peninsula. It was not easy, the wounded or killed slid back down the slope until stopped by the hedges below. The men dug their bayonets into the earth to help them to climb. But from the top, the Turkish defenders kept a steady fire, which made it nearly impossible for them to keep moving upwards.
The conditions at Anzac Cove were terrible. There was nowhere to dispose of the dead. During summer it was hot and dry. Rats were constant and fly swarms went from corpse to corpse, to food, and back and forth spreading dysentery all over the Allied lines, leaving Gallipoli as one of the worst remembered places to serve by the Anzac veterans.
The most successful operation of the campaign was the evacuation of the troops on December 19-20 under cover of a comprehensive deception operation. As a result, the Turks were unable to inflict more than a few casualties on the retreating forces.
Over the eight-month campaign at Gallipoli, Australian losses amounted to around 8700 dead and 19,400 wounded.
The Gallipoli campaign was a relatively small part of World War I. Although the number of dead was horrific, it didn't compare to the casualties on the Western Front in France and Belgium.
The Gallipoli campaign was a failure but nevertheless, for Australia along with New Zealand and Turkey, it has great significance.
The Gallipoli campaign is widely regarded as the foundation of Australian military history and is a symbol of the birth of a nation.
The day the Anzacs landed is known as Anzac Day. Commemorative services are held at dawn, all over the country, at the time of the original landing at Gallipoli.
Gallipoli has become a symbol of Australia's national identity and achievements. Australia entered the Great War welcoming conflict as a test of their nationhood.
Gallipoli has become a defining moment in the history of both Australia and New Zealand, revealing characteristics that both countries used to define their soldiers: endurance, determination, mateship and brotherhood.
Anzac Day is a time for remembering not only those who died at Gallipoli, but all Australians who served their country in times of war
The Wingham RSL sub-Branch was formed nearly 104 years ago, in September 1919.
Our membership includes ex-Army, Navy and Airforce veterans and Affiliate and Auxiliary members, all of whom are volunteers.
We are part of a member-based charity with a network of 320 sub-branches and chapters across the state.
We are proud members of the Wingham and Manning Valley communities, and our mission is to support all veterans and their families.
We welcome veterans and their families to join us for friendship, fun and camaraderie.
We are at the forefront of the new RSL NSW sports and recreation program, and our weekly gym session at Body Strength Health and Fitness in Wingham is very popular.
Another vital element of our support is providing veterans and their families with wellbeing and compensation advocacy services.
We proudly support our community through the organisation and conduct of commemorative activities such as Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
We highly value the Wingham District Memorial Services Club Limited's support of our sub-branch. From its inauguration in 1946 to the present day, the club has been a big help to the work of our volunteers.
Newly elected sub-branch President and Navy veteran Brian Willey leads a strong committee of five men and women, including his wife, Chris Willey as treasurer and her twin sister Leonie Gilford as secretary. Members of the sub-branch unanimously elected this family team In February to look after the sub-branch for the next three years.
If mixing with like-minded people and having fun is your thing, come along to our barbecue and games day at Killabakh Hall on Wednesday, May 10.
We'd love to meet you and share some tall tales and true!
Email the sub-branch at WinghamSB@rslnsw.org.au or phone our secretary Leonie on 0412 166 294.
World War I - supposedly "the war to end all wars" - claimed up to 40 million lives, soldiers and civilians. No matter our age, how beyond belief such an apocalypse seems, we should never forget the cost of a generation lost.
We honour those who paid the supreme sacrifice on sacred days - Anzac Day on April 25, the date the original Anzacs landed at Gallipoli - and Remembrance Day, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Germany's surrender on November 11th, 1918, ended one of the deadliest wars in history. It led to seismic societal and geopolitical change, revolutions and, of course, another world war and the Holocaust.
The 1914-1918 war profoundly changed Australia too. Of a nation of five million, 416,809 men enlisted, of whom almost 62,000 were killed and 156,000 wounded, gassed or taken prisoner.
Many Anzacs - up to 18,000 - have no known grave. But we have our symbols to honour all victims of that ghastly war: the Flanders red poppies, the first to bloom on the blood-soaked Western Front; rosemary which grows on the Gallipoli peninsula and is an ancient symbol of remembrance; our avenues of honour and war memorials in practically every town around the nation.
And the most poignant of them all, the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, with its soul-stirring Hall of Memory.
The Hall of Memory features 15 stunning stained-glass panels, each symbolising one of the quintessential qualities displayed by Australians in war. They were created by Victorian artist Mervyn Napier Waller CMG OBE, who lost his right arm after being wounded on the Western Front in 1917.
Waller learnt to use his left arm and became an acclaimed stained-glass artist, muralist and mosaicist.
By the time the Hall of Memory opened in 1941, after years of delays, World War II had begun. The hall's mosaics, painstakingly created by Napier and his team, were dedicated to the fallen of that war.
As you gaze up in wonder at Napier's masterpieces, you are standing by the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier, at the still point of all remembrance.
Anzac Day salutes the courage and bravery of those soldiers who fought at Gallipoli.
They may have suffered defeat but their courage spawned a legend that is still observed to this day.
Those original Anzacs were volunteers from the First Australian Imperial Force.
They had just completed training in Egypt when they were called to serve alongside British and French troops sailing up the Dardanelles Strait.
Their ultimate aim was to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula, then under German and Ottoman control, through the sea route of the strait, a vital stretch of water connecting the Black Sea with the Aegean.
Those original Diggers must have been frightened and confused when they disembarked on the thin strip of beach known as Gaba Tepe on April 25, 1915.
It was still dark and chilly as the boats disgorged about 20,000 Australian soldiers just before dawn.
By nightfall, 747 of those soldiers would lie dead on the beach or close by in the surrounding steep cliffs.
Their commanding officers had underestimated the determination of the enemy Turks under the command of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who later became the founding president of the Turkish republic.
But the Australians and New Zealanders fought on.
These "worthy sons of the Empire" fought piecemeal battles under mixed orders.
The Turks, perched atop the surrounding hills, took pot-shots at the troops.
Despite the seeming impossibility of Winston Churchill's Dardanelles war plan, fighting on the peninsula dragged on for eight-and-a-half months.
In that time, 44,070 Allied troops were killed, 8709 of whom were Australians.
The first Anzac Day was held on April 25, 1916, when every state held ceremonies to honour the fallen. Anzac Day has grown to honour all who have served in wars and peacekeeping operations.
