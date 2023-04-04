Newly re-elected Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington has been elevated to a cabinet position in the new State government.
Ms Washington will be sworn in as the Minister for Families and Communities and for Disability Inclusion, - she has been shadow minister of since 2021 - as part of Premier Chris Minns' reduced 22-person cabinet.
"There's a lot of important work to be done to make communities right across NSW stronger, safer and fairer. And I'm impatient to do it," Ms Washington said.
The three-times elected Labor MP claimed a comfortable victory in Port Stephens in the March 25 State election.
As of Tuesday, April 4, when vote counting continued, Ms Washington held 68.3 per cent of the preference vote from Liberal challenger, Nathan Errington, who had 31.7 per cent.
Mr Minns said his team would hit the ground running to "get on with the job of governing".
"We have a lot of hard work in front of us, and a big responsibility, but my team and I are up to the challenge," Mr Minns said.
"We have a clear mandate from the people of NSW to rebuild our essential services, to invest in the people who look after us - our nurses, teachers, paramedics, firefighters and police officers," he said.
"Our priority is to help families and households deal with the increasing cost of living, the energy crisis and to fix our schools and hospitals."
The Minns ministry will see a reduced cabinet of 22 Ministers, but for the first time in NSW history, it will be made up with 50 per cent women (excluding the premier).
For the first time a woman, Penny Sharpe MLC, will hold the position of Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council, and will be responsible for energy, climate change, environment and heritage.
In another first for the State a woman will hold the portfolio of energy (Penny Sharpe), police (Yasmine Catley), regional NSW (Tara Moriarty), finance (Courtney Houssos) and regional transport (Jenny Aitchison).
Ms Catley also has been appointed Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism.
And for the first time an Australian minister will be sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita (Daniel Mookhey), and a NSW minister will be sworn in on the Quran (Jihad Dib).
Mr Dib will take on customer service and digital government, as well as emergency services and youth justice. Ms Moriarty will take on agriculture, regional NSW and Western NSW.
David Harris will take on Aboriginal affairs and treaty, gaming and racing, veterans, medical research, and the Central Coast.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
