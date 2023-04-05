MID Coast players Sophie Gallagher and Jorja Holborrow have been named in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League team of the week.
This follows the team's 8-1 win over Warners Bay at the Taree Zone Field last Sunday, where she scored two goals while Holborrow was another standout.
The win was the Middies first for the season and they have moved up to sixth spot.
The Middies are scheduled to play Maitland in a quarter final of the NNSW Women's League Cup at the Taree Zone Field on Friday. This is a separate competition from the premier league
First grade will start at 4pm.
The NNSW Premier League will resume on Sunday, April 16 when Mid Coast make the trip to play Maitland.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.