Goal scoring Sophie Gallagher and Jorja Holborrow in premier league team of the week

By Mick McDonald
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:29am, first published April 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Sophie Gallagher has been named in the premier league team of the week.
MID Coast players Sophie Gallagher and Jorja Holborrow have been named in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League team of the week.

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

