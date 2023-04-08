Hello garden lovers and greetings from the 2023 Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show - after a four-year hiatus it was so good to be back.
Held over five days, the show is the largest horticultural event in the southern hemisphere and is rated among the top flower and garden shows in the world. This year more than 100,000 visitors enjoyed fabulous flowers, stunning displays, great show gardens, countless stalls and so much horticultural inspiration.
The show is held in the beautiful Carlton Gardens, with the fabulous Royal Exhibition Building, built in 1880, housing the show's floral exhibits, botanical art, speakers' stage and stalls.
The floral art on display was amazing with quirky touches such as a piano draped in flowers, walls dripping with blooms, through to mannequins dressed in amazing plant-based designs.
One of the highlights of the show each year are the display gardens and this year the quality of entry was very high. Charlie Albone, well known from TV's Better Homes and Gardens and Selling Houses Australia, designed "The Container Garden", a multi-level show garden featuring two recycled shipping containers, which took out three top awards including a Gold Medal. A great garden with useable spaces which would happily fit into anyone's backyard.
Apart from the large display gardens on offer, other categories included Boutique Gardens, Balcony Gardens, Border Gardens and Achievable Gardens.
More than 100 exhibitors, with stands both inside the Exhibition Building and throughout Carlton Gardens, displayed an amazing array of products including newly released plants, bulbs, seeds, garden tools and equipment, garden tours, clothing, fertilizers, etc. Drewitts Bulbs, taking out the 2023 Best Visual Display Award, once again dazzled with their display of tulips, hippeastrums and hyacinths - the aroma was breathtaking.
Other exhibitors that took my fancy included a number of cacti & succulent stalls, indoor plants and some fine garden furniture. The Sculpture Exhibition was also well worth a look, with a number of retailers selling a range of quirky and unusual additions to any garden.
The show is always awash with celebrity gardeners and this year I had the good fortune to catch up with some old industry mates including Michael McCoy, Jane Edmanson, Costa and Sophie Thomson. Many attended the Horticultural Media Association Australia's annual dinner, held during the event, in conjunction with the Joy Harland Memorial Photographic Competition. I was thrilled to have my name read out not once but twice, winning two categories.
Whilst in Melbourne I also visited the beautiful Botanic Gardens and the glorious tuberous begonia display in the Conservatory at the Fitzroy Gardens, plus a day up in the Dandenongs with friends visiting nurseries, antique shops, cafes and the magnificent Cloudhill Gardens.
If gardening and flowers are your thing, then Melbourne is the place to be next March!
